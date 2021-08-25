Mrs. Vicky L. Ramsey, 69
Mrs. Vicky L. Ramsey age 69 of Cumberland Gap was born June 04, 1952 and passed away August 22, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regi. onal Medical Center with her family holding her hand. She was a faithful and dedicated member and Sunday School teacher at the Underwood Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in Bible School. Vicky retired from Clinch Powell Head Start after 30 years. She loved her family, farm animals, and enjoyed the garden and was always a kind neighbor.www.claiborneprogress.net
Comments / 0