Of All of Netflix’s African Originals, none has managed to attract an audience and leave them wanting more than Blood & Water. Created and produced by the Nosipho Dumisa- run Gambit Films, the series, which debuted on the platform in 2020, was well-received by viewers, attracting positive remarks following its six-episode run. Nhandi Malinki, a viewer who gave the series a five-star score, wrote:” I walked into this worried it’s going to be one of those cliche teen dramas with a bit of suspense here and there (judging by the storyline) but I was honestly pleasantly surprised that it was anything but predictable. The storyline and trailers do not do this series justice but I guess that’s what the producers wanted. The acting was actually really good and believable. I mean, if it brings out different contrasting emotions in you and you sometimes forget it’s not real, then yes, it’s good.”