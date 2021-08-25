Do or can I sue for medical malpractice or wrongful death?

My husband went to the er & was admitted. He spent 10 days there- there wasn't enough staff to help get him to the bathroom, I literally had to help him. When discharged we were told he only had severe COPD, and diabetes 2. We returned to the hospital 4 days later bc he was unbelievably worse. After a week, he was transfered into the ICU. About 10 days later we found out he had a 65% chance of having Guilanne Barre Syndrome. He did 3 different rounds of meds, put on a ventilator, then had a trache put in. He had the plasmapheresis as well. On Jan 22,2021 he passed away from respiratory failure. I think if he had been treated the 1st time in the hosp. He would still be here.