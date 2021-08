Applications are being accepted for appointment to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) Board of Education, for an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023. Anyone who is a resident of the CMSD can be appointed to the School’s Board. Applications are available in English and in Spanish, on this site as well as the CMSD website, and the Cleveland Public Library website. Hardcopies are available at City Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers. Applications must be completed, signed, and returned in person or mailed to the CMSD Nominating Panel at Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Room 227, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, attention Dr. Monyka Price, or email to mprice@clevelandohio.gov. The application deadline is Monday, September 13, 2021.