On Sunday, Aug.15th the Davis Junction Museum and Historical Society had its annual picnic. Our members and Davis Junction Alumni school students and friends attended. It was a good time by all. Later in the day we picked the winners to our yearly raffles. John Miller of Rockford, Marilyn Belin of Genoa and Craig Cuplin of Freeport were all $100 gift certificate Eickmans Meat winners. The 50/50 raffle was $152 won by Toni Fasler of Mt. Morris. We would like to thank all the participants and look forward to seeing you next year.