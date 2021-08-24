Lawrence (Deke) Miller

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.