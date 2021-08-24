Cancel
Obituaries

Lawrence (Deke) Miller

Salina Journal
 9 days ago

Deke Miller, previously of Oakley, passed away August 23, 2021 in Salina KS. He was born October 2, 1931, at the family farm in Rush Center KS. He graduated from LaCrosse High School and served in the U S Marines from 1952 thru 1955. He was predeceased by his wife, Cherie, they were married 67 years. He was a great guy who will be fondly remembered by many. He was a loving and giving husband, dad, grandad, and friend.

www.salina.com

#Philadelphia Pa#U S#Brooklyn#Lacrosse High School#Kent Oh#University Place Wa#Philadelphia Pa#Ennis Tx
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Columbia, SCItem

SHENEKA KAY PRINCE

COLUMBIA - Sheneka Kay Prince, 31, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia. She was born on Nov. 21, 1989, in Florence, a daughter of Larry and Maggie Prince Harrison. Graveside services for Miss Prince will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Melina...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Sumter, SCItem

VALERIE WILSON

Funeral services for Valerie Wilson will be held at 2 p.m. today at Kingdom Vision Church, 710 Manning Ave., Sumter. Interment will follow at Walker Cemetery, Sumter. Valerie Wilson was born on Sunday, July 23, 1967, in Sumter, to Ernest Sanders Jr. and the late Leila Wilson Pringle. "Val," as she is most affectionately called, was educated in the Sumter County public schools and, in 1985, she graduated from Sumter High School. At an early age, Val joined Bethel AME Church of Sumter and she sang with the children's choir. She held multiple jobs in Sumter, which included Charm House Fabrics, Madison, Gold Kist, Subway and Windsor Manor Nursing Facility.
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Reverend Julius Mack

JEFFERSON - Reverend Julius Mack, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Reverend Mack was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Jesse Mack McCluskey and the late Virginia Lee Jackson Mack. Reverend Mack had been the pastor of Bush River Baptist Church for 29 years, worked for Mainstreet Newspapers for 50 years and was currently the printing shop foreman.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Clare, MIclarecountycleaver.net

2021 Hecker-Reigle-Hughes 28th reunion

The HRH reunion resumed after a 2020 COVID hiatus on Aug 7. Organized by Kathy Dickenson, it was a congenial group with a lot of catching up to do. Present were the Dickenson family: dad Kris, mom Kathy, son Tyler and daughter Kaetlynn. Tyler will be a freshman at Clare High School this year while Kaetlynn will be a senior. (She states she fully intends to lord this over him all year.)
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Whites celebrate diamond anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amon White, of Metropolis, marked their 60th anniversary on July 29. To commemorate their diamond anniversary, family and friends attended an informal open house on July 17 at Central Hall in Metropolis. Amon and Marilyn (Robinson) White were married on July 29, 1961, in Sesser. Attendants were...
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Michael Ozell Williams

Michael Ozell Williams, 48 of Benton Harbor departed this life August 16, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph. No services are scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Posted On: Monday, August 23, 2021 4:21 PM.
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

