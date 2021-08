Changing things up in an interview with a former Big Ten walk-on turned scholarship player, Big Ten Champion, and former Michigan/Ohio State point guard, Andrew Dakich! Andrew’s story is a great one going from a walk-on at Michigan to begin his career, to a key part of Ohio State’s 2017-18 squad that finished second in the Big Ten. Once again a huge thank you to Andrew for taking the time to chat about his experiences in the Big Ten landscape and to our fearless leader T-Mill for allowing me to share this with you guys!