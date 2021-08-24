Report: ‘Venom 2’ Will Be Delayed Again to 2022

Update: Variety refutes that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be delayed to 2022. Sony has made no official statement on the matter at this time. At the beginning of summer it felt like we’d finally be done writing articles about films being delayed due to COVID, but alas here we are yet again. Vulture is reporting that Sony film Venom: Let There Be Carnage will likely be delayed to January 21, 2022, for what the studio hopes are greener cinematic pastures. That date is when Morbius is set to release, so most likely that film will be delayed as well, though Vulture does not report on when it would move to.