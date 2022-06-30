ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Doesn’t Hold a 4th of July Sale — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

By Brandt Ranj, Sage Anderson and Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaPKY_0bcaNVbI00

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag, and while July the 4th Day is here, the company hasn’t participated in any big sales or offers for several years. If you want a 4th of July deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again.

What Are the Best Apple 4th of July Deals?

We’ve rounded up the best deals you can get on Apple’s newest gear below. Keep in mind that Apple’s products are always in high demand, and global supply chain issues means there’ll be even fewer items in stock than usual. If you see a deal you like, now’s the time to take advantage of it.

While Apple.com doesn’t do a 4th of July sale, you can find a number of Apple 4th of July deals on Amazon . Prime members will also be able to get free shipping on their purchases, saving you a few extra dollars online.

We’ll update this article regularly as deals come and go, but the ones below are active at the time of publication.

The Best 4th of July AirPods Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUYdE_0bcaNVbI00

Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still among the best true wireless earbuds you can get, and the top choice if you pair them with another Apple device like the iPhone.

The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, get up to five hours of battery life per charge (plus an additional 18 thanks to their battery case), and three sizes of ear-tips to ensure the right fit.

Most importantly, the AirPods Pro sound great. They have a pleasing nice balance of bass, midrange, and treble, and support for Apple’s Spatial Audio technology, which creates a 360-degree surround sound-like effect when listening to certain tracks.

Normally $249, the new AirPods Pro are just $199.98 if you shop on Amazon right now.

Buy: AirPods Pro $199.98

The Best 4th of July MacBook Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8jKn_0bcaNVbI00

Apple

Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro was the first of its laptops to make use of its custom-built M1 chip.

This processor is several times faster than the one it replaces and efficient enough to allow Apple’s laptop to last up to 20 hours on a single charge. We’ve tested this laptop, and can confirm this figure isn’t an exaggeration.

The M1 puts Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro into a league of its own compared to laptops in this size class. It’s viable to use this machine for professional work like editing 4K video, high-resolution photos, or multi-track audio recordings without worrying about it slowing down.

Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro is typically $1,499, but it’s currently available for $999 on Amazon — a whopping $500 discount. You don’t typically see a lot of Apple laptop sales online so this is a fourth of July deal you’ll want to take advantage of. This model has 8GB of RAM (memory) and 512GB of storage, which means it’s perfect for just about everybody.

Buy: MacBook Pro $1,038.00

The Best 4th of July iPad Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mYAq_0bcaNVbI00

Amazon

This model of the iPad Pro uses the same M1 processor found in Apple’s new laptops, which has led to a dramatic increase in performance.

Photo, video, and audio editing isn’t just possible, it’s faster on this machine than on most traditional laptops. That’s especially impressive given this tablet’s thin, fan-less design. The iPad Pro (2021) also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, which is capable of transferring data more quickly between the tablet and an external hard drive or camera.

If you want a tablet for professional work, Apple’s iPad Pro is the only one we’d recommend. Typically $1,099.99, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is marked down to $999.

Buy: Apple iPad Pro (2021) $999.00

The Best 4th of July Apple TV Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAx6M_0bcaNVbI00

Amazon

The Apple TV 4K is the easiest way to bring the company’s services, like Apple Music, Apple Fitness, and Apple Arcade into your living room.

This new model is updated with a faster processor that makes it run more smoothly, and a totally redesigned remote that’s significantly easier to use. This media streaming box allows you to access popular services like NBC’s Peacock , Hulu , HBO Max , and Paramount+ , but its key feature is its tight integration with Apple Fitness and Apple Arcade.

The former allows you to access full workout classes taught by professionals in your own home. The latter turns the Apple TV 4K into a competent video game system whose library is constantly updated with new titles. Both services are available for a monthly flat fee, so you never pay for classes or games a la carte.

Typically $179, the Apple TV 4K is available for $169.98 if you shop right now — a $5% discount for July the 4th.

Buy: Apple TV 4K (32GB) $169.98

