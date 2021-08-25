Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Sen. Michael Bennet Proposes Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act In Proactive Approach To Environmental Issues

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet is talking about possible solutions for the West’s wildfire and water supply concerns. Representatives from Denver Water and Denver Parks and Recreation teamed up with farmers and ranchers at Confluence Park on Tuesday. Bennet is proposing the Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act to invest up to...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Burns, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Issues#Denver Water#Sen#Parks And Recreation#Denver Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsDaily Triplicate

Letter: Support infrastructure bill

All Californians will benefit if the House passes the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by the Senate. It gives Congress a once-in-a-generation opportunity to promote drought resiliency, adjust to climate change, protect the environment, mitigate wildfires, maintain a safe, healthy, local food supply and ensure communities have the water they need for their homes and businesses.
Homelessarkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Mountain Housing Coalition to Host Virtual Discussion on Un-housed Rural Residents

CMHC 2021 Virtual Summit Session: Continuum of Services for the Un-housed in Rural Colorado. The Colorado Mountain Housing Coalition (CMHC) has organized a virtual panel discussion at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 exploring strategies for organizing and delivering a continuum of services for unhoused individuals and families in rural communities. This virtual session will be hosted by Betsy Crum, Housing Director for the Town of Snowmass Village.​
Vail, COSummit Daily News

Bennet talks SHRED Act with Vail Resorts, Forest Service officials

VAIL — Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado hosted a discussion of his Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act legislation Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the base of Vail Mountain. The legislation, more commonly known as the SHRED Act, seeks to bring more funding from the U.S. Treasury to the White River National Forest, among other national forest areas in the United States.
Glenwood Springs, COAspen Daily News

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet tours I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, meets with local officials

When Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon recently, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said it felt like the state’s heart was “kind of cut in half.”. “That’s the way it feels,” Bennet said after touring I-70 and seeing firsthand the damage caused by recent mudslides and debris flows. “It’s not just Denver and … Grand Junction, it’s the U.S. coast to coast. I-70 is such a critical artery for this nation.”
Congress & CourtsGrand Forks Herald

Viewpoint: Sen. Tina Smith: Infrastructure bill will will improve lives for generations

The strongly-bipartisan measure will mean people in Minnesota and across the country will soon see a transformative injection of funds to fix roads, bridges, highways, water systems, railroads, ports and electric grids. It also provides $65 billion to bring quality, affordable broadband networks to communities – especially those in rural America – that for too long have struggled to thrive without modern high-speed internet.
Oregon StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Sen. Ron Wyden will hold online town hall for rural Oregon on River Democracy Act

MALHEUR COUNTY – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced he will have a live online town hall hosted by People’s Town Hall on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. local time for rural Oregonians about his River Democracy Act. The legislation, which would designate about 4,700 miles of rivers and streams as wild-and-scenic as well as expand access to jobs-creating recreation statewide, reduce wildfire risks and protect existing property, grazing and irrigation rights, has recently been opposed by the Malheur County Court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Infrastructure Bill to Aid Water Woes

**Water projects in the West stand to benefit from the Senate’s recent passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill, still to be passed in the House, would provide more than $8 billion for new water storage facilities, upgrades to aging dams and canals and other infrastructure. Western states face...
Politicscoloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | Workhorse Bennet tackles big, 'unsexy' issues

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall my regular indignation at the hypocrisy of a certain political party, about which I’ve written many times. And so, as I sat down to write this dispatch, I first thought I might write about a recent Colorado Politics story involving yet another shocking, yet not entirely surprising, bit of news about Colorado’s most junior member of congress, Lauren Boebert. It seems she clean forgot to mention (as she is required by law to do) the nearly $1 million that her hubby got in payments from an energy firm over a two-year period, which included her run for the House. Now, having run for Congress myself back in 2008, I am very familiar with the big stack of documents you get sent to fill out about your income, tax payments, debts, and such. I admit, as I had only just retired from the Air Force after a bit over 25 years of active duty, it didn’t take me long to fill out the forms, as I had never become wealthy while on the government payroll. I didn’t have a million dollars I forgot about.
Denver, COthecherrycreeknews.com

Sen. Bennet’s reelection campaign drawing big money, few challengers

Just two years after a pivotal contest between a Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger made Colorado’s U.S. Senate race one of the most closely watched in the country, its 2022 sequel isn’t shaping up to be much of a contest at all. Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid for a third...
Seattle, WAThe Daily

UW-led panel reflects on historic heat wave, implications for public health

The Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education hosted a UW-led panel on Aug. 26 to discuss the deadly heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest in late June. The heat wave broke previous Pacific Northwest records by more than 10 degrees Fahrenheit and was responsible for over 100 excess deaths in Washington, making it the deadliest weather-related event in state history.
Trenton, NJtrentondaily.com

TerraCycle Partners to Plant 60,000+ Trees Across the U.S.

Herbal Essences and Trenton-based international recycling leader, TerraCycle, are installing 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and planting over 60,000 trees throughout the United States. In the Spring of 2021, Herbal Essences pledged to plant one tree for...
California StateMountain View Voice

Guest opinion: To restore California's ecosystems, we must adopt smarter permitting

California's ecosystems underpin the state's economy: They nurture and protect the state's water supply, shorelines, agriculture, fisheries and wildlife. But many of these ecosystems are in dire health, and climate change is now accelerating the loss of biodiversity already underway. Ecosystem degradation is having ripple effects across the state. Severe problems with water supply, dwindling populations of native wildlife, and the critical need to better manage and store carbon require urgent and large-scale action.
U.S. PoliticsKMZU

Rewrite of U.S. waters definition proposed by Biden administration

The Waters of the U.S. Rule is being re-written by the Biden Administration. The intention to revise the definition of U.S. waters comes from the Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Department of the Army. Agencies determined that the current rule defining waters, the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule, is significantly reducing clean water protections. Broad jurisdiction over waters under the Waters of the U.S. Rule would have been given to the EPA by the Obama-era Waters of the U.S. Rule, including over upstream waters and intermittent and ephemeral streams. This was challenged and replaced by ‘Navigable Waters.’
Berkeley County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Local municipalities receive DBG-CV project funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. This year, in addition to the standard CDBG funding for various infrastructure projects, HUD has allocated supplemental funding through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, called CDBG-CV funding. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy