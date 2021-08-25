Sen. Michael Bennet Proposes Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act In Proactive Approach To Environmental Issues

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall my regular indignation at the hypocrisy of a certain political party, about which I’ve written many times. And so, as I sat down to write this dispatch, I first thought I might write about a recent Colorado Politics story involving yet another shocking, yet not entirely surprising, bit of news about Colorado’s most junior member of congress, Lauren Boebert. It seems she clean forgot to mention (as she is required by law to do) the nearly $1 million that her hubby got in payments from an energy firm over a two-year period, which included her run for the House. Now, having run for Congress myself back in 2008, I am very familiar with the big stack of documents you get sent to fill out about your income, tax payments, debts, and such. I admit, as I had only just retired from the Air Force after a bit over 25 years of active duty, it didn’t take me long to fill out the forms, as I had never become wealthy while on the government payroll. I didn’t have a million dollars I forgot about.