ARMORED SAINT To Release 'Symbol Of Salvation Live' CD/DVD In October

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 22, will release a new CD/DVD, "Symbol Of Salvation Live", via Metal Blade Records, to celebrate the seminal album's 30th anniversary. For a first preview of "Symbol Of Salvation Live", a video for the title track can be seen below. There are many ways to celebrate the anniversary...

