DraftKings Marketplace is officially live across the United States! DraftKings had announced that beginning on August 11, 2021, it would branch off into the NFT space via DraftKings Marketplace. For its launch, DraftKings Marketplace started with exclusive Tom Brady NFTs, and its next drop is going to feature some Wayne Gretzky NFTs. There are plenty of other athletes in its beginning drops as well, including Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, and Naomi Osaka. All will be available on DraftKings Marketplace (and only DraftKings Marketplace.) Remember, you have to be at least 18 years old in North America (the United States and Canada) to exchange NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace. Additionally, you must be at least 19 in Nebraska and Alabama and over 21 in Iowa, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.