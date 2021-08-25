United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series: Wilmer Hall Children’s Home

Wilmer Hall Children's Home is a non-profit faith-based organization that has been serving young people in need in Mobile, Alabama since 1864. Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults through several programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living, and other tools needed to succeed. Wilmer Hall currently has five programs: The Residential Program, the Transitional Living Program, the Transitional Family Program, the on-campus after-school education program (called Education4Life), and the Community-Based Education Program. The Community-Based Education program consists of the Philipa Stirling Hamilton Education Center and the Max Miller Education Program.