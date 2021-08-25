6 Tips to Improve Your Diversity Recruiting Strategy

If you own or manage a scientific laboratory of any kind, you know how important it is to use time and resources wisely. Money can be scarce depending on the nature of your research, so it won’t do to waste energy and funds on things you can fix instead. Being efficient with your time and funding is the only way you can make sure your laboratory can continue its work. To help you stay on track, we have a few tips for improving the efficiency of your laboratory that should help you make the most of what you have.