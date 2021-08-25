Cancel
These South Florida Dinosaur Exhibits are About to Be Extinct

By Michelle Olson-Rogers
bocamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePack up the kids and get ready to take them on a prehistoric adventure around South Florida, because several local museums have fantastic, dinosaur-themed exhibits and some are going to become extinct pretty soon! From Miami to West Palm and Wellington, life-size reptilian models, fossils and interactive mazes are the name of the game for families who want to learn about some of the most successful survivors in earth’s history.

