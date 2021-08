Space fans still hope NASA’s long-awaited Artemis program will get off the ground before the end of this year. The ultimate mission is a human return to the moon. But that’s not the only quest of the Artemis program, which will also enable several secondary payloads to hitch a ride to space. One of these is NASA’s Near-Earth Asteroid Scout – or NEA Scout – due to launch with the uncrewed test flight Artemis 1 no earlier than November 26, 2021. NEA Scout is a shoebox-sized cubesat that will navigate space and visit a near-Earth asteroid, all while sailing on sunlight. NEA Scout’s voyage will take approximately two years. But, by its end, it’ll provide researchers with an arsenal of data on near-Earth asteroids and how solar sail propulsion works in outer space.