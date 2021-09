A United States federal judge has found that a part of Georgia’s new sweeping election laws that broadly prohibits taking photos of voted ballots is likely unconstitutional. As reported by ABC News, U.S. District Judge J.P Boulee granted a preliminary injunction on that particular section of the new law, though he did not block a number of other provisions that mostly deal with monitoring or photographing parts of the election process. The injunction means that for now, that part of the law cannot be enforced.