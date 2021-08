The Renovo borough has set up their fifth and hopefully final location for their recycling containers they offer the community along with the Wayne Township Landfill. After some residents of East Renovo complained about its last location, council suspended the recycling center with the hope someone would offer a solution. North Bend resident Jim Dremel offered the use of his land at the western end of town, just asking that council install cameras and monitor the property for any type of abuse. Council accepted the invitation and the Renovo area once again has a place to recycle.