Members of the All Ohio Balloon Fest and sponsors from the event, present a check for $15,000 to the Hope Center. Pictured above are: row one, from the left, Kevin Behrens with the All Ohio Balloon Fest, Bruce Mitchell with Pepsi, Tish Miller with the Hope Center, Becky Bolt with the Hope Center, Marie Woodford with All Ohio Balloon Fest, Joel Phoenix with Bluebird Retirement Community and Sara Dixon with Bluebird Retirement Community. Row two, from the left, Shawn Wood with Coughlin Marysville, James Burns with Coughlin Marysville and Adam Goodwin with Bane Welker Equipment.