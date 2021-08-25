Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Big Hit Music confirms release date of BTS's 'Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)'

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS's "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" has confirmed its release date!. It was reported earlier today that the court had ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, and that the rapper was clear to release the remix of BTS's "Butter", on which she featured. On August 25 at 12AM, Big Hit Music took to their official Twitter page to officially announce the release date of "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)". According to the Big Hit Music, the remix track featuring Megan will be released on August 27th, at 1PM KST (12AM ET).

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Hit Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Outta Town Freestyle”

Megan Thee Stallion is showing that she is still sharp, dropping off the new “Outta Town” Freestyle. “Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” Hot Girl Meg wrote on Twitter. The freestyle comes with a quick minute and 20-second video highlighting her rapping and dancing...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: BTS – ‘Butter (Remix)’ [featuring Megan Thee Stallion]

Just a week after its release, BTS’ ‘Butter’ slid to #1 on the Hot 100 and stayed there a whopping 9 weeks (making it the longest-running #1 single of the year so far). Despite losing grip on the pole position, it’s remained a mainstay in the top 10 – a feat powered mostly by consistent digital sales.
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate 1-Year 'WAPiversary' and Tease Another Collab

It's been one year since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their eargasmic single "WAP," and the two are celebrating accordingly. Cardi rang in the song's anniversary by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the music video with her fans. "Can't believe it's been a whole year of WAP #WAPiversary," she wrote as her Instagram caption. "Thank you to everybody who bought it, streamed it, talked about it on social media, chanted it, CRIED about it 😌 we really appreciate you all."
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Ready To Collab Again After 6x-Platinum 'WAP'

Saturday (August 7) marked one year since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their chart-topping “WAP” collaboration, but it could be just the start of more music to come. To celebrate the anniversary, Cardi B took to Twitter to share a scene from the music video while teasing fans with another potential link-up between them.
CelebritiesHypebae

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Might Reunite for a "WAP" Follow-Up

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s chart-topping single “WAP” was released just a year ago on August 7, 2020. Celebrating the song’s first anniversary, the two musicians have hinted at a potential follow-up track. “Wow I can’t believe Wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What...
CelebritiesStereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

Megan Thee Stallion claims that her label is trying to block the release of her new remix of BTS’ chart-dominating K-pop hit “Butter.” According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its founder Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player, told the rap star that the remix would be bad for her career. Megan’s claiming that that’s bullshit and the label is just attempting to shake her down by forcing her to pay them to sign off on the release.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS on Buoyant ‘Butter’ Remix

Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the remix of BTS’ disco-pop hit “Butter,” contributing a breezy, end-rhyme heavy verse that namedrops Stevie Wonder and Hubba Bubba gum. “Smooth like cocoa butter/My drip more than a puddle,” she raps. “They know that I’m the wave/Take over every summer.”  BTS originally released “Butter” — which was co-written by RM, Jenna Andrews, and Ron Perry, among others — back in May. It’s become a global hit on streaming services, with more than 500 million streams on Spotify alone; it also cracked the Top 15 at pop radio in the U.S. BTS released three remixes of...
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Is Trying To Stop Release Of “Butter” Remix With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion is being stopped from releasing a track with BTS. Megan filed court papers claiming that 1501 Certified Entertainment was doing the most to make sure a remix of Butter doesn’t see the light of day. The song is supposed to be released on Friday. Megan feels the track will expand her international audience. She claims 1501 is shaking her down for money, so they will sign off on letting the song be released.
Musicallkpop.com

Megan Thee Stallion states that her own record label won't let her release the remix of "Butter" with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion is claiming that her own record label is preventing her from releasing her newest song. According to TMZ, an American entertainment news outlet, Megan Thee Stallion, claims that her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is preventing her from releasing a new song with BTS. According to the entertainment news outlet, Megan Thee Stallion is the featuring artist in the remix version of "Butter" by BTS.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Outta Town (Freestyle)’

Megan Thee Stallion fans – affectionately called #Hotties – have much to celebrate this week. As if their fearless leader leading the pack of nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs isn’t enough to trumpet, the Rap diva sizzled on the latest cover of ‘Essence’ while teasing her ‘aggressive’ sophomore album inside its pages.
CelebritiesNPR

BTS (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion), 'Butter'

As the terminally online may know, the release of Megan Thee Stallion's remix of BTS' hit "Butter" was blocked by her record label. It resulted in the rapper filing a lawsuit — between propositions from 1501 Certified Entertainment and BigHit Music — all of which came to a head when the court granted Megan emergency relief. Today, Megan Thee Stallion's version of "Butter" hits streaming services. In her verse, the hot girl coach lays it smooth and clear: "Houston's finest, in the room with bosses / Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses." See, even the judge had to get with Megan's heat! The rapper's ad-libs add an edge to BTS' high-energy dance pop, but in no way is she out of place. What better group to rally behind the hot girl than ARMY?

Comments / 0

Community Policy