Big Hit Music confirms release date of BTS's 'Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)'
BTS's "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" has confirmed its release date!. It was reported earlier today that the court had ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, and that the rapper was clear to release the remix of BTS's "Butter", on which she featured. On August 25 at 12AM, Big Hit Music took to their official Twitter page to officially announce the release date of "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)". According to the Big Hit Music, the remix track featuring Megan will be released on August 27th, at 1PM KST (12AM ET).www.allkpop.com
