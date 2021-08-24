Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - September 2021
While you might not look forward to the end of summer, with its vacation beach trips, family outings and busy summer activities for the kids, the first day of fall will be here before we know it. Autumn officially begins on Sept. 22 and we can look forward to days with lower temperatures and lower humidity. I am sure that we have some football fans that will be excited about the football season that gets well underway during September.vestaviavoice.com
