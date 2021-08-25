Full text: Doubtful Points about Fort Detrick (USAMRIID)

Rep. Barry Moore posted on social media Friday that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19. Moore stated, “I’m sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for Covid-19. To every extent possible, I will continue working virtually while recovering in quarantine. While I believe every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decisions, I encourage talking with your doctor about the different vaccines and therapies available and making an informed decision about the prevention and treatment that is best for you. Now is the time to act-don’t wait until you or someone you love is sick.”