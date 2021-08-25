Cancel
Military

Full text: Doubtful Points about Fort Detrick (USAMRIID)

 5 days ago

GENEVA, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday that the labs of Fort Detrick and University of North Carolina in the United States should be subject to "transparent investigation with full access" for the origins tracing of COVID-19. Ambassador Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva, said in his letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the hypothesis of introduction of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- into human population was caused by lab leak in the Wuhan Institute of Virology is "extremely unlikely."

U.S. PoliticsFox17

US opens mass vaccination site for those arriving from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles International Airport, where thousands fleeing the Taliban are now arriving daily. A senior administration official says the site was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and already has begun administering vaccinations.
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Reports: US Intelligence Community Undecided on Origins of COVID-19 Pandemic

The U.S. intelligence community has reportedly told President Joe Biden that it has not reached a definitive conclusion after reviewing available information on the origins of the COVID-19. The pandemic has sickened more than 213.2 million people around the globe since late 2019 and killed more than 4.4 million, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Marine General Supports Vaccinations for Military

SciCheck Digest The secretary of defense announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for all service members by mid-September. But social media posts have shared an article from a dubious website that falsely claimed that the leader of the Marines “rebuked” the vaccine mandate. A Marine Corps spokesperson told us “there is no truth” to the claim. How do we […]
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

The U.S. Department of Defense Should Stop Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations

This article is about preserving the health and well-being of members of the military, both active and reserve. Our national security is critically dependent on the continued effectiveness of these approximately 2.1 million volunteers who wear the uniform. What is the actual threat of COVID-19 to military personnel?. Minimal. There...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Report: Biden’s 90-Day COVID Origins Probe Expected to Be A Dud

The intelligence community is unlikely to come to any definitive conclusions on the origins of COVID-19 as a result of its 90-day probe ordered by President Joe Biden in May, according to multiple reports. The report is likely to show that officials are still divided over the two theories they...
POTUSNew York Post

White House says report on COVID origins could be released next week

The White House on Monday said it’s likely that an unclassified version of the intelligence community’s review of whether the coronavirus pandemic originated in a lab in China could be released as soon as next week. The deadline for the 90-day review to be completed is Tuesday. “I would say...
Congress & Courtsaltoday.com

Barry Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Barry Moore posted on social media Friday that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19. Moore stated, “I’m sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for Covid-19. To every extent possible, I will continue working virtually while recovering in quarantine. While I believe every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decisions, I encourage talking with your doctor about the different vaccines and therapies available and making an informed decision about the prevention and treatment that is best for you. Now is the time to act-don’t wait until you or someone you love is sick.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden slams China as new report on Covid-19 origins is released

President Joe Biden criticised the People’s Republic of China for its lack of transparency after the Director of National Intelligence briefed him on a report into the origins into Covid-19.“We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new,” he said. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them. Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”The DNI released the unclassified version of its report on Friday. The president had ordered the Intelligence Community to conduct a 90-day report into the origins of...
Public HealthWebMD

U.S. COVID-19 Cases Back to Pre-Vaccination Levels

Aug. 17, 2021 -- For the first time since early February, the U.S. last week reported more than 900,000 COVID-19 cases, rising back to pre-vaccination levels, according to USA Today. The U.S. now represents 20% of the COVID-19 cases being reported globally. The 7-day average is more than 140,000 new...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

