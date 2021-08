Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing. Scottish electronic-pop trio CHVRCHES release their fourth studio album today (August 27) in Screen Violence, and appropriate for the LP’s title, they’ll be debuting it via livestream later tonight live from Los Angeles. The show takes place at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, and viewers can tune in beginning at 9 p.m. PDT via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The live show, CHVRCHES’ first in two years, is presented by Amazon Music’s new DV8 playlist and station.