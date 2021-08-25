Cancel
Sequim, WA

Air Affaire flies back to Sequim for eighth year

By Matthew Nash, Life
Sequim Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith last year’s Air Affaire grounded thanks to the pandemic, organizers look to bring back some favorites for a one-day event this weekend. The eighth Olympic Peninsula Air Affaire and Fly-In offers rides in an airplane, a tethered hot air balloon and/or helicopter along with the sights and sounds of dozens of airplanes, classic cars, remote control airplane demonstrations and more from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Sequim Valley Airport, 468 Dorothy Hunt Lane.

