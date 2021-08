All of us who live in New Hampshire’s beautiful Lakes Region certainly have lots to be thankful for. For those of you who are considering a move to New Hampshire, I thought I would pull together a detailed list of accolades New Hampshire has garnered in recent years. With so many things going on in this country, from forest fires to floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and increased crime in the cities, it’s refreshing to live in such a small state with so many natural resources . . . it’s all here, and that’s why we call it “The New Hampshire Advantage.”