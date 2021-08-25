New Report: Password Hygiene in Higher Education
As IT teams in higher education ready themselves for another challenging academic year, one of their top priorities is keeping data safe while reducing cyber threats. Password management plays a critical role in that mission. With a high volume of rotating students, staff, and faculty working on-campus, remote, or in a hybrid environment, IT struggles to protect against evolving cyber attacks. And these are no idle threats: According to our new report, a staggering 88% of institutions suffered an IT security infringement because of poor password management – this year alone.blog.lastpass.com
