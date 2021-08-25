Cancel
Education

New Report: Password Hygiene in Higher Education

By Amber Steel
The LastPass Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs IT teams in higher education ready themselves for another challenging academic year, one of their top priorities is keeping data safe while reducing cyber threats. Password management plays a critical role in that mission. With a high volume of rotating students, staff, and faculty working on-campus, remote, or in a hybrid environment, IT struggles to protect against evolving cyber attacks. And these are no idle threats: According to our new report, a staggering 88% of institutions suffered an IT security infringement because of poor password management – this year alone.

