Hanover, KS

Schmidt takes over superintendent position at Barnes-Hanover-Linn district

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnes native Lee Schmidt has come back home to lead his home school district. The 1990 Hanover High School grad was hired in May as superintendent for USD 223. This is Schmidt’s first year as a superintendent; he has previously been an associate principal and high school science teacher in the Topeka area. Schmidt majored in pre-pharmacy in college. He fell into a career in education after…

