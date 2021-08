The commercial Driving License (CDL) test, like every other test, requires preparation. Gaining a commercial Driving License cannot be achieved without studying and passing the test. To succeed in the CDL test, you need to know what to study in preparation for the exams. It is not intelligent to cram the study manual because of the volume of the information that is in there. That is why you need to dedicate time to study because what you learn will determine if you will pass the exam or not. Resources are available to help make your study manageable and make your effort worthwhile. This article will help you simplify studying for the CDL practice.