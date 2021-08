Cats of all sizes seem to love boxes. Boxes must create some gravitational pull that we mere humans are unaware of. Big cats, like tigers and lions, are not immune to the magic of a box, and we have almost certainly all seen our own cats gravitate to any box we have, and the size of the box does not seem important to the cat. As a matter of fact, often, the laws of physics do not seem to apply as we watch our feline friends melt into a box seemingly much too small for their bodies.