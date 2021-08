Last March, when we first reported in this story, an unprecedented swarm of more than 30,000 earthquakes shook a corner of southwest Iceland and rattled houses in the capital, Reykjavík, 20 miles away. Some tremors lasted only a few seconds. Others punched in at 5.4 on the Richter scale. Icelanders are used to earthquakes – the whole island is a volcanic hotspot – but this shook even the most stoic among them. Then, on March 19, volcanologists reported the world's newest volcano had burst open, unleashing a spectacular fountain of lava from a tear in the earth's crust. It's called – I'm only going to say this once – Geldingadalir. So far, the lava hasn't stopped gushing. And neither could we after seeing it from as close as we dared.