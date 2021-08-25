Cancel
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County COVID-19 deaths return to peak levels

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Due to spread, vaccinated ‘should’ wear masks indoors, Health Director says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pa9yh_0bcYiHKL00

ROCKINGHAM — In the last 32 days, the Richmond County Health Department has reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths, which is more than the county reported in the months of January and February during the peak of the pandemic.

There were 19 deaths reported in both January and February. The Center for Disease Control’s data shows that Richmond County has been on a steady uptick of new cases since the beginning of July. From Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, there was a 24.36% increase in new cases compared to the previous seven days.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas is reporting that 22% (84) of its hospitalized patients across all of its campuses are COVID-19 patients, which is the same percentage the hospital was at on Aug. 13 when it issued a press release saying that its emergency departments were “feeling the strain” of the rise in hospitalizations.

On Monday, as the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reopened its offices following a closure for several days while undergoing a deep clean in response to five staff members testing positive, the RCSO announced via Facebook that it will suspend on-site visitation at the Richmond County Jail due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is to help prevent the spread and exposure of COVID-19 to both inmates and staff. We hope to be able to restore on-site visitation soon,” read the announcement.

With a new local COVID-19-related death being reported Tuesday morning, Richmond County is at 120 total deaths.

Interim Health Director Cheryl Speight said in an email that because Richmond County is among the counties in the state experiencing “high” levels of community transmission by the CDC’s standard (which nearly all of North Carolina counties are), the Department of Health and Human Services advices that even those who are vaccinated wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public spaces.

“Per DHHS, vaccinated people should wear a face covering in all indoor public spaces of you live in a county with a high level of transmission, which includes Richmond County,” Speight said.

At the last meeting of the Board of Commissioners earlier this month, the commissioners all wore masks as County Manager Bryan Land announced that all county buildings would revert back to the COVID-19 posture it had during the most intense months of the pandemic which many thought were behind us. Those policies are: the public are required to wear a mask when entering any county buildings, they will be required to check their temperature at the automated kiosks set up at each entrance, social distance to the extent possible and the county is asking staff to wear masks while indoors unless they’re in an isolated office.

Speight said that, as of right now, the county will continue to follow the current DHHS guidelines on safety, rather than institute and local restrictions that are more strict.

“We will have to see what the trend is to determine any more restrictions,” Speight said in an email Monday.

To support the Daily Journal, subscribe by calling 910-997-3111 or visiting https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
