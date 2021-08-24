Oil prices advance amid positive sentiment

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday, but then turned around to show signs of hesitation. This is due to the fact that a lot of traders will probably banking on the idea of crude oil refineries being damaged by the hurricane. It appears that the damage in the southeastern part of the United States is not going to be as extensive as the once feared, so therefore although oil is off-line at the moment, it will be coming back on in the next few days. With this, continue to pay attention to the $70 level, because that will certainly have a lot to say as well.