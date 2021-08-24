Oil prices advance amid positive sentiment
NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending the massive gains they had scored in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October delivery added 1.9 U.S. dollars, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 67.54 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery increased 2.3 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 71.05 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.www.houstonmirror.com
