A ‘Karate Kid’ Musical Is Coming In 2022

There are plenty of people (especially young people) who have never seen any of The Karate Kid movies starring Ralph Macchio, Hilary Swank, and Jaden Smith, but have watched all three seasons of Cobra Kai. But, would you believe that there are people like myself who have never watched a single episode of Cobra Kai but have seen all 5 of The Karate Kid movies? I know, I know. What am I doing with my life? Yes, I should definitely watch Cobra Kai since I hear it’s excellent, but I find that I don’t have the time. Maybe it’s because I keep re-watching the original trilogy on Netflix. That could have something to do with it, don’t you think?