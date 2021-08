You'll be hard-pressed to find a makeup technique more versatile than the smoky eye. It can take a more classic, daytime-friendly approach just as easily as it can be used to add some rock 'n' roll edge to your look. But no matter how you customize your shadow, the best smoky eye palettes will include a minimum of three shades that are within the same color family to give your eyes depth and dimension. You can opt for a palette with more color options (and most palettes will have more than three shadows). But, for example, if a brown smoky eye is what you’re going for, your palette should have a mid-tone nude for the base, a darker brown for the outer corners of your eyes and your crease (you can also use this shade along your lash line), and a lighter neutral color for the inner corners of your eyes.