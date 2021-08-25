Man who appeared on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album as a baby sues band for child pornography

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...