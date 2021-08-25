Man who appeared on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album as a baby sues band for child pornography

The caretaker of a 70-year-old North Carolina woman found encased in concrete in her own basement has been charged with murder, according to local authorities. Lynn Gay Keene, a widow whose son was killed in the 9/11 attacks, had been missing since June. Authorities on Saturday arrested her live-in caretaker, 53-year-old Elizabeth Carserino – also known as Elizabeth Freeman – on outstanding warrants for vehicle larceny, identity theft and financial card theft charges, according to a press release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
