Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Short Supply ... Again

You may want to reconsider what you’re going to cook for dinner tonight. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled across the country due to salmonella contamination. Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based food processing company, has recalled exactly 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. The recall includes a total of five different products that are sold under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood. They can be found at ALDI, among other grocery stores. "Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," according to an announcement released by the USDA.