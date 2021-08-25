Cancel
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Short Supply ... Again

By Christa Emmer
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeads up, you might have trouble finding small turkeys this year. It might be too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving, but the poultry industry is already gearing up for the big day. Turkey farmers and meat distributors have been warning grocery stores they may not have enough small fresh turkeys to fill orders. Last year, the coronavirus forced families to have smaller gatherings, raising the demand for small turkeys and turkey breasts. With coronavirus rates rising across the country, it looks like we will have a repeat of last year.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 1

