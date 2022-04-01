ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Shop Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Best deals, what to grab today

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event is finally here and we’re overly excited for the daily, discounted items.

Perhaps you’re looking to invest in your new skincare regimen: scouring Ulta Beauty for the best cleansers , vitamin C serums , eye creams and moisturizers .

Not to mention, you may want to pick up some top-tier products containing superstar ingredients: hyaluronic acid , niacinamide , retinol and salicylic acid .

Or, perhaps you’re more about glam makeup. Ulta Beauty has you covered with the best makeup removers , flawless foundations , creamy concealers , shimmery eyeshadow palettes , cult-favorite cream blushes and trendy brow products . That’s right — basically everything from makeup primers to setting sprays .

Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty event officially started on Sunday, March 13 and, you guessed it — lasts for 21 days of non-stop sales, officially ending this Saturday, April 2 .

Make sure to note the date, since each item will only be discounted for 24 hours. Though we can’t officially share all the details just yet, bookmark this page to check in each day for some of your top brands.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oq5uL_0bcYOlp900
New York Post Composite start shopping now Friday, April 1: What’s on Sale Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel , $12, original price: $24 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUCNg_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

We’re rejoicing, because one of our favorite brow products is just $12 today. Not to mention, the shade range is quite generous and the finish is impeccable.

buy now Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray , $16, original price: $32 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqLFj_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

After testing more than a dozen setting sprays , Benefit Cosmetics’ super-sprayer made the cut as one of the best. Great for locking in makeup, it’s a steal today.

buy now Exuviance Daily Resurfacing Peel , $35, original price: $69 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNHGf_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

Skincare is, without fail, taking the world by storm — specifically, skincare peels. This leave-on treatment is antioxidant-infused too, so it’s especially great for dry skin .

buy now
Foreo Luna Play Plus 2 , $30, original price: $59 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UikiB_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

This nifty cleansing tool is high-rated, top-notch and absolutely worth the $30 steal today. It comes in a slew of colors and helps you cleanse like a charm (and, is simple to care for).

buy now
Saturday, April 2: What’s on sale Some of our favorite products from Ulta Beauty Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo , $34 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkNOn_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

We’re all about quality shampoo here, and Alterna has an impeccable formula that’s sure to suit your hair type. Not to mention, it’s less than $35.

buy now Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick , $23 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dI1Hc_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

We’re obsessed with Anastasia Beverly Hills as a brand ( we reviewed most of its products ), and there’s nothing quite like its lipstick. For less than $25, grab it ASAP.

buy now bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 , $34 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XFdE_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

As we approach the warmer months, a solid tinted moisturizer is where it’s at. This SPF 30-infused one from bareMinerals is a lovely formula and less than $40, too.

buy now Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer , $54 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwbTS_0bcYOlp900 Ulta Beauty

If you’re on the hunt for a quality moisturizer but don’t want to spend upwards of $100, Beekman 1802 has you covered with this creamy formula that’s A+.

buy now

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: 50% Off The Ordinary, Benefit, MAC and More

Are you ready for big beauty deals? Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is calling your name. From now to Apr. 2, the beauty retailer is offering multiple daily 50% off discounts on a plethora of makeup and skincare products, including bestsellers and cult favorites. Products on sale include wrinkle treatment, face cleanser, face oil, lipstick, eye cream, face moisturizer, eyelash serum, foundation, sunscreen and so much more.
MAKEUP
People

29 Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale — Up to 65% Off

Heading back to the office this season? You're not alone. If the thought of trading in your favorite sweatpants for an office-appropriate outfit has you feeling a bit overwhelmed, Nordstrom Rack is here to help. The big-box retailer just kicked off its weeklong savings event of curated work essentials (think: sleek dresses, brightly colored blazers, gold accent jewelry, fresh handbags, and more) that will undoubtedly motivate you to refresh your 9-to-5 wardrobe — without breaking the bank.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbi Brown
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#On Beauty#21 Days#Honest Beauty#Shop Ulta
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Includes 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics, Tarte, & So Many More Brands

Riddle me this, beauty lovers: What comes only twice a year, features new deals every day on beloved brands, and lasts three weeks? You guessed it: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. It’s one of the beauty retailer’s most iconic sales, and it’s already underway. Even if, like me, you’re a little late to the party, there’s no reason to give up hope that you can’t shop and score massive savings. As a matter of fact, you still have plenty of time to pocket some out-of-this-world skin care and makeup goodies.
MAKEUP
Vice

This $11 Serum Is the Only Thing That Finally Cured My Cystic Acne

A lot of skincare products out there are snake oil. I say this as someone with all sorts of creams, serums, and vials spilling out of my medicine cabinet, some of which cost more than a ribeye steak dinner (with a martini). I'm fully aware that skincare is just another industry centered on convincing women that they should be insecure about the way that they look, and that they're societally obligated to "fix" whatever perceived flaws they can find in a magnifying mirror. Many "acne-fighting" or "age-defying" products are full of false promises and questionable ingredients. And still, I buy into the aggressively enchanting marketing of the skincare industry—which was worth about $100 billion in the US alone as of 2021, and is expected to increase by another $45 billion or so by 2028.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup. The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos of...
SKIN CARE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy