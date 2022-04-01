Shop Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Best deals, what to grab today

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event is finally here and we’re overly excited for the daily, discounted items.

Perhaps you’re looking to invest in your new skincare regimen: scouring Ulta Beauty for the best cleansers , vitamin C serums , eye creams and moisturizers .

Not to mention, you may want to pick up some top-tier products containing superstar ingredients: hyaluronic acid , niacinamide , retinol and salicylic acid .

Or, perhaps you’re more about glam makeup. Ulta Beauty has you covered with the best makeup removers , flawless foundations , creamy concealers , shimmery eyeshadow palettes , cult-favorite cream blushes and trendy brow products . That’s right — basically everything from makeup primers to setting sprays .

Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty event officially started on Sunday, March 13 and, you guessed it — lasts for 21 days of non-stop sales, officially ending this Saturday, April 2 .

Make sure to note the date, since each item will only be discounted for 24 hours. Though we can’t officially share all the details just yet, bookmark this page to check in each day for some of your top brands.

New York Post Composite start shopping now Ulta Beauty

We’re rejoicing, because one of our favorite brow products is just $12 today. Not to mention, the shade range is quite generous and the finish is impeccable.

Ulta Beauty

After testing more than a dozen setting sprays , Benefit Cosmetics’ super-sprayer made the cut as one of the best. Great for locking in makeup, it’s a steal today.

Ulta Beauty

Skincare is, without fail, taking the world by storm — specifically, skincare peels. This leave-on treatment is antioxidant-infused too, so it’s especially great for dry skin .

Ulta Beauty

This nifty cleansing tool is high-rated, top-notch and absolutely worth the $30 steal today. It comes in a slew of colors and helps you cleanse like a charm (and, is simple to care for).

Ulta Beauty

We’re all about quality shampoo here, and Alterna has an impeccable formula that’s sure to suit your hair type. Not to mention, it’s less than $35.

Ulta Beauty

We’re obsessed with Anastasia Beverly Hills as a brand ( we reviewed most of its products ), and there’s nothing quite like its lipstick. For less than $25, grab it ASAP.

Ulta Beauty

As we approach the warmer months, a solid tinted moisturizer is where it’s at. This SPF 30-infused one from bareMinerals is a lovely formula and less than $40, too.

Ulta Beauty

If you’re on the hunt for a quality moisturizer but don’t want to spend upwards of $100, Beekman 1802 has you covered with this creamy formula that’s A+.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.