Alo Yoga Has Hundreds of Fan-Favorite Pieces on Sale — Up to 40% Off

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Alo Yoga activewear. Alo Yoga

Have you been craving a good deal lately? Sometimes we wake up and we just have an itch — one that can only be scratched by an order confirmation email in our inbox. We woke up with that itch today (not that it’s a rarity), and luckily, Alo Yoga is here to save the day with hundreds of items on sale!

The celebrity-favorite activewear brand (Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber are all fans!) never fails to come out with gorgeous colors, innovative designs and impossibly cute fits. Let’s show you some of our current faves — up to 40% off!

These Sculpting Leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XiTQ_0bcYOXPr00
Alo Yoga

How stunning is this Blue Quartz shade? Alo’s Airbrush Leggings are already beloved for their sculpting, smoothing and lifting capabilities, but this color takes them to a whole new level!

Get the High-Waist Airbrush Legging (originally $82) for just $66 at Alo Yoga!

This Reversible Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHzDv_0bcYOXPr00
Alo Yoga

This cozy jacket is a must for fall. One side features color-blocked woven fabric, while the other has a cozy sherpa for two looks that will level up your street style game!

Get the Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket (originally $248) for just $149 at Alo Yoga!

These Biker Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfXzC_0bcYOXPr00
Alo Yoga

Biker shorts are everything right now. This pair is ultra-soft and cozy with a velvety feel for all-day wear. Pair with a sports bra or an oversized tee!

Get the High-Waist Alosoft Flow Biker Short (originally $56) for just $34 at Alo Yoga!

This Crop Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFmLa_0bcYOXPr00
Alo Yoga

We love a basic crop top, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t love this more. The mock neckline, the dropped shoulders and the cinched hem? Are you kidding? So cute!

Get the Kick It Crop Tee (originally $48) for just $29 at Alo Yoga!

These Edgy Leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXpeg_0bcYOXPr00
Alo Yoga

These leggings are definitely show-stoppers with their ribbed stripe accents, adding some major edge and mega-cool vibes to your look. We’d love to see these paired with a moto jacket!

Get the High-Waist Legit Legging (originally $118) for just $71 at Alo Yoga!

Looking for more? Shop all sale at Alo Yoga here!

