Pelosi and other lawmakers criticize unauthorized trip to Afghanistan

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday that if American citizens and Afghan allies are left inAfghanistan following the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops there this week that would represent "a moral stain" on the U.S.