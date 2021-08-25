Pelosi and other lawmakers criticize unauthorized trip to Afghanistan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t mince words Thursday about her view of two House members’ clandestine trip to Afghanistan this week. “We don’t want anyone to think this was a good idea. There’s a real concern about members being in the region,” Pelosi said of the unauthorized trip that Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan had taken to Afghanistan, catching both House leadership and the White House by surprise.wlsam.com
Comments / 0