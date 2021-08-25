Burning Man musical set to be released this week
A musical based on Burning Man is set to be released for streaming audiences this week. 'Burning Man: The Musical' is a comedy inspired by the annual Nevada event's 1990s heyday and its takeover by billionaire tech company owners and their employees. The plot follows a new hire — fittingly named Molly — as she heads out on a company ticket to Black Rock City, the festival site which organisers describe as a 'temporary metropolis'. As the story unfolds it becomes clear all is not what it seems at the firm she has just joined.djmag.com
