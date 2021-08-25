Returning to school in Lancaster

Lancaster Public Schools opened this week for the 2021-22 academic session. Above, Lancaster Primary School instructional assistant Renee McGee helps a student put her backpack on as she gets off the bus. Assistant principal Anna Kellum said the youngsters are doing a great job adjusting to wearing masks and following social distance protocols. Teachers and staff are working on adapting to some 80 more students in the building from years prior since fourth grade is now offered at the primary school rather than at the middle school. Photo by AnnGardner Eubank.