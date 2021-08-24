Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

16-year-old Murder Suspect

My Fox 8
 8 days ago

A Columbus teenager is facing murder charges in the August 14th shooting death of 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard. Columbus Police say that following an argument the 16-year-old pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot Gilyard in the back multiple times.

myfox8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Monroe, LAbrproud.com

19-year-old Monroe man arrested for second degree Feticide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday August 13, officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested 19-year-old Cameron Criner for Second Degree Feticide in regards to an incident that happened on Tuesday August 10 on the 800 block of Orange Street. When officers arrived, they were advised by the victim that...
Jackson, MSWLBT

Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another deadly shooting. JPD got the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Booker T. Washington Street. Police say someone shot Robert Williams while he was sitting inside his truck. He was later pronounced dead. Williams was a beloved FedEx driver who people...
Newark, NJpix11.com

3 relatives arrested in shooting death of 8-year-old Newark boy: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Three relatives were charged Tuesday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in Newark. According to officials, 8-year-old Jahmeer Allen — who is disabled and in a wheelchair — died Sunday after suffering fatal injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Essex County prosecutors said the shooting...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Aiden Fucci: Police claim video shows 14-year-old murder suspect’s mother scrubbing blood off his jeans

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader to death, was filmed while she was allegedly cleaning blood off her son’s jeans, police have said.Investigators have released footage that they say shows the mother of 14-year-old Fucci, washing evidence off his pants just hours after he allegedly killed Trystyn Bailey, 13, by stabbing her 114 times.According to charging documents, Ms Smith allegedly washed her son’s blue jeans as he was being questioned by police about Bailey’s disappearance. Mr Fucci’s blue jeans later tested positive for blood.Numerous videos have been released by the Florida State...
Brockton, MANECN

21-Year-Old Brockton Man Shot in Head, Killed

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Brockton, Massachusetts, officials announced. Maxwell Gervais, 21, of Brockton, died from his injuries several hours after he was shot in the head, the Plymouth Country District Attorney's office said Friday. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Brockton police responded to 102 Walnut Street...
Wilkinsburg, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Wilkinsburg man gets 10-20 years for killing of ‘Baby Marcus’ during 2013 cookout

A Wilkinsburg man was ordered Monday to serve 10 to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges connected to killing a 15-month-old boy in 2013. Gregory Parker, 23, was sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski after pleading to third-degree murder and other charges connected to the killing of Marcus White Jr., known as “Baby Marcus,” at an East Hills cookout eight years ago.
Greensboro, NCMy Fox 8

Greensboro man dies after shooting at South Street, Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is dead and another victim is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police. The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. at South Street and Randleman Road. When officers arrived, they found...
Richmond, TXClick2Houston.com

Social media star ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’ is dead in apparent murder-suicide, Richmond police say

HOUSTON – The Instagram model is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Fort Bend authorities said Monday. The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, better known by her social media name of “Miss Mercedes Morr,” was discovered at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Richmond police said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy