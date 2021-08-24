16-year-old Murder Suspect

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader to death, was filmed while she was allegedly cleaning blood off her son’s jeans, police have said.Investigators have released footage that they say shows the mother of 14-year-old Fucci, washing evidence off his pants just hours after he allegedly killed Trystyn Bailey, 13, by stabbing her 114 times.According to charging documents, Ms Smith allegedly washed her son’s blue jeans as he was being questioned by police about Bailey’s disappearance. Mr Fucci’s blue jeans later tested positive for blood.Numerous videos have been released by the Florida State...