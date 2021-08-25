3 Small Oregon School Districts Delay Start Of School Year, Citing COVID
As the start of the school year looms, at least three Oregon school districts have delayed the start of the new school year. In the Alsea School District in Benton County, school was set to start on Monday. But on Aug. 21, Superintendent Marc Thielman shared a message with families, announcing a delay to the school year due to an elementary staff member testing positive for COVID-19. School staff was in training together, Thielman said.www.ijpr.org
