If you are in the zone and hearing the music keeping high energy for the moment, how does that make you feel? Do you feel like you have all the rhythm in the world where not even the world could stop you? Do you feel like it is your moment and your time to let loose with the music giving you that boost? If we have the right kind of music to move us, anything can be possible for many of us. But does developer Kluge Interactive bring the rhythm riding, note catching physical dancing experience? Let’s find out with Synth Riders for PlayStation VR.