If you have ever had to say goodbye to a fur baby, the agony and heartbreak is almost difficult to articulate. It truly feels like you lost a member of your family. The first few weeks are especially painful because you are used to being greeted by your four legged friend and their absence is like a gaping hole in your heart. Chuck Kirkland and his family recently had to say goodbye to their dear Snoopy. After 14 years, it was Snoopy's time to cross the rainbow bridge. Pets bring so much joy to our lives but the only problem is we never have enough time with them.