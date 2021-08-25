Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills Links, 8/25: Bills dealing with COVID-19 quarantines

By John Boccacino
Buffalo Rumblings
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL dealt with playing games while in the midst of a global health crisis in 2020, and the same will be true this year, as the Buffalo Bills found out on Tuesday. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links catches you up on the news that wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein were sent home to quarantine following a close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Lenoir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Buffalo Bills Links#The Buffalo Bills#Beasley Davis#Buffalo Bills News#Gm#Reserve Covid#Buffalobills Com Hall#Bills Wr Corps#Buffalonews Com Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills lose Beasley, Milano, Lotulelei, Davis, Klein to COVID reentry protocol

The Buffalo Bills season opener is about three weeks away, which is a good thing - because if their season were underway, the team would be left without five key players in their next game. Cole Beasley, Matt Milano, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei, and A.J. Klein were all impacted by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the result of close contact with a trainer who tested positive for coronavirus. Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News had the first reports, which were later corroborated by other members of the Buffalo Bills beat.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley, three others identified as close contacts of trainer who tested positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, announcing that four players were identified as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Those four players - WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei and DT Vernon Butler - have been sent home from the team's training facility. Per NFL COVID-19 protocols they must be out for five days from their last contact with the trainer who tested positive. Each player has tested negative to this point, the trainer that tested positive was fully vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Former UCF, Seminole star Gabriel Davis among 4 Bills in quarantine after COVID-19 contact tracing

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, along with three other teammates, including fellow receiver Cole Beasley, will be required to quarantine for the next five days after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. The players all tested negative for COVID-19 but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day mandatory re-entry process as ...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis Out for 5 days

Looks like Bills Wide Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have to be away from the Bills for 5 days after testing Negative for Covid. NFL rules requiring ALL Coaches, and all STAFF that comes into contact with players to be Vaccinated. Yes Both players, required to be tested daily...
NFLESPN

Buffalo Bills activate wide receiver Cole Beasley from COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills activated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday along with teammates Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei. Despite testing negative for the COVID-19 virus, all four players were placed on the list after the NFL designated them close contacts of a...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins says being hospitalized for COVID-19 one of his 'lowest points'

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said he was hospitalized for four days while dealing with the COVID-19 virus. The team's starting left tackle was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before it's first training camp practice on July 28 and was activated on August 12. It was a harrowing stretch for Dawkins, 27, who called it "one of the lowest points that I've ever been."
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills cut five players from roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released five players from its roster. The Bills released three offensive linemen along with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on Sunday. Here are the players the Bills released. Offensive Line. Marquel Harrell. Caleb Benenoch. Syrus Tuitele. Defensive...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Fox Sports radio host drops brutal Andrew Luck take

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their final preseason game, though they’re planning on resting most of their starters. The preseason is a very touchy subject for Colts fans, as it serves as an untimely reminder of Andrew Luck’s retirement. We hate to even bring it up, but Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy