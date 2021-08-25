Buffalo Bills Links, 8/25: Bills dealing with COVID-19 quarantines
The NFL dealt with playing games while in the midst of a global health crisis in 2020, and the same will be true this year, as the Buffalo Bills found out on Tuesday. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links catches you up on the news that wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein were sent home to quarantine following a close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.www.buffalorumblings.com
