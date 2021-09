To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s sophomore album, ATLiens, Big Boi and Andre 300o revisit the classic with its deluxe. Along with the re-release, comes an animated visual of one of the many standouts “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)”, directed by Rafatoon. The expanded deluxe will be remastered, mixed in Hi-Res 24bit sound and feature instrumentals of each track. It will also be available in vinyl and be complemented with an interactive video game.