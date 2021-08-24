Cancel
Montana State

This Small MT Town Has An Incredible Steakhouse You Should Visit

By Will Gordon
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 7 days ago
I will travel any distance for a great meal and this place will make you want to make a weekend vacation out of it. This past weekend I was in the very small town of Lincoln, Montana for a softball tournament and this town is very interesting to think about. It's directly in the middle of Helena, Missoula, and Great Falls and is in the middle of the wilderness. Lincoln has an incredible park called Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild. Oh, and did we forget Lincoln is the place where the famous Unabomber was capture.

Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

13 Wicked Awesome Things You Can Buy at Montana’s “Worst Tourist Attraction”

Earlier this month, we shared an article with you that claimed that the "worst tourist attraction" in Montana is the amazing and wonderful $50,000 Silver Dollar (they dropped "bar" when they updated their name from the $10,000 Silver Dollar). I know, we clutched our pearls, the "worst"?? No friggin way. We've had many discussions since this discovery, and here's our theory. Locals consider it one of the best local attractions, but tourists don't "get it" so they think the gift shop is weird. If you can't appreciate a gigantic building that offers everything from swords to bongs to wolf shirts, then my friend, YOU are the one who is weird. Here are 13 wicked awesome things you can buy at the unique and glorious $50,000 Silver Dollar in Haugan, Montana.
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

Famed 131-Year-Old Montana Bar Rebuilding & Reopening

May was a rough month for Montanans. We lost our favorite piano gal, Piano Pat, of the Sip n' Dip tiki lounge in Great Falls, and then one of the most famous bars in the state, the M&M Bar and Cafe in Butte suffered a fire. According to locals in Butte, the roof was completely burned out, and the inside of the establishment totally gutted by the fire.
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

Big Sky: Some of the Worst Air Quality in Montana This Week

It's gorgeous, but it's smoky in Big Sky this week. It's been at unhealthy levels off and on for weeks now. Air Quality Index numbers have been hovering in the 120s. AQI numbers actually run from 0 to 500, with 500 being the absolute worst possible air quality. Any number below 50 is considered to be healthy and not an issue, even for those with underlying conditions.
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

‘Big Sky’ TV Show Set in Montana, Adds New Actor For Season 2

The show comes from TV legend David E. Kelly and is based on a series of books set in Montana. Deadline is reporting that the ABC show 'Big Sky' has added a pretty big actor ahead of season two that will play a pivotal role in the story. Logan Marshall-Green, famously from movies such as Prometheus and Spider-Man: Homecoming, will be playing an undercover cop in Helena, Montana, who has a past with the main characters.
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

Are Mullets Making a Comeback in Montana?

Back to school time is here, and I recently asked my 9 year old son what kind of hairstyle he was considering for the beginning of the school year. He simply said "I WANT A MULLET!" I couldn't help but laugh as if he was making some kind of joke. But, he looked at me square in the eyes and I could tell he was serious. It took a few hours of pleading with him not to go with the mullet. But, I feel it is going to happen someday.
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

A Montana Park Ranger You Have Got to See

When the park ranger asked the crowd gathered outside if they had ever visited the Little Bighorn Battlefield before, I think I was the only person that had been there. But I had never seen a presentation, shall we say, performance, like this. I had a couple of friends from...
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

Craziest Piece of Real Estate in Montana is Back on the Market

Gather Ye Knights and prepare to pool your riches. The fabled castle in Darby is back on the market...AGAIN! . No, it is not just a house painted to look like a castle. It is a legit castle complete with it's very own drawbridge. The only thing missing would be a legitimate dungeon and your very own jester. So mount your steed and prepare to make thine journey to Darby to claim your kingdom.

