Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour at Madison Square Garden

By Allison Rapp
 5 days ago
The Eagles returned to the road on Tuesday (Aug. 24.), launching their rescheduled Hotel California tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 22 but was postponed due to Hurricane Henri, marked the band's first live performance since March 2020, when they were forced to postpone their then-recently launched Hotel California tour as a result of the pandemic. A few weeks prior to the cancellation announcement, the band performed three nights at the Garden in February 2020.

