Two men arrested after 59 bags of marijuana found in vehicle
Braselton police booked two Maryland men on drug charges after 59 bags of marijuana were reportedly discovered during a recent I-85 traffic stop. Nehemiah Joshua Calwrie, 26, 3410 Ripple Rd., Windsor Mill, Maryland, and Deatrus Dominique Dones, 31, 16 Hartley Circle, Apt. 524 Owings Mill, Maryland, both face charges of marijuana possession with attempt to distribute, among other charges, after a vehicle search reportedly uncovered the bags of marijuana in a pair of backpacks.www.mainstreetnews.com
